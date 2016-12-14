Afton man writes memoir in honor of his son who died on Grand Teton

A book by Dan Seftick of Afton honors his son who died on Grand Teton.

Greg Seftick was a boy with a love of adventure in the mountains who grew into a skilled outdoorsman who “wanted to help people,” according to his father, Dan Seftick.

“He was 31 and already a good emergency room doctor,” Dan Seftick said.

Greg and his friend Walker Kuhl were both experienced skiers and mountaineers, and had set out in April 2011 to summit the 13,770-foot Grand Teton in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. After Greg didn’t check in with his parents, Dan and Sue Seftick of Afton, by April 17 to tell them he was out of danger, a week-long search began that would ultimately find the climbers’ bodies in their sleeping bags, buried by an avalanche.

Following the search, Dan Seftick began to write.

“At first, I just wrote a list of memories I had of Greg,” Seftick said. “Then, after a while, I would write for a couple hours every once in a while and write the whole memory.”

Sometimes taking months-long breaks between each memory, Seftick slowly worked his way through his list. He then took a class on memoir writing.

“Sometimes I would read something that I wrote and it wasn’t how my wife or others would remember it, but that is OK in memoir writing — it was how I remembered Greg,” Seftick said.

Seftick would interview friends of Greg and hear their memories, too.

“Greg was very unique in that he could make friends and then he would keep friends,” Seftick said. “Friends from high school, from college or from his medical school residency would all be introduced, and they would all become friends.”

Friends would say Greg Seftick had a way of making each person feel special.

“When he would talk to you, he would give his whole focus to that one person,” Seftick said. “He would make you feel like you were the only person in the room.”

Greg graduated from Stillwater Area High School in 1998, and it was his time on the ski team and as a Boy Scout that first gave him a love for the mountains. During his mountaineering trips, Greg would write in a journal.

“Usually it was just a daily log of the equipment they used or the path they had taken, but sometimes he would write about his emotions or how he was feeling,” Seftick said.

“It was again nice basking in the happiness and fulfillment that the mountains had provided,” Greg Seftick wrote during a trip to Hilgard Basin in Montana. “I have yet to find any greater joy in life than completing a challenge with physical danger that nature has designed.”

Dan Seftick began to assemble his book from the memories he wrote about and collected from the people who knew his son, Greg’s own writing, and an account of the Grand Teton search and rescue.

“I wanted to put together a book that would preserve the memory of Greg for his friends and family, but also so that people that didn’t know him would have wanted to know him,” Seftick said.

Seftick found many of the books friends and family had given him that touch on the subject of grief and child loss were written from a mother’s perspective.

“In many cases, one parent — and in many cases, the mother — will grieve more publicly and the other will be more private in their grief,” Seftick said. “I have been more public with my grieving, while my wife is much more private.”

David Francis, author of the book “Bringing Jon Home” about the wilderness search for his son Jon Francis, was a youth soccer coach to Seftick’s younger son, Chris. Francis was one of the first people Seftick called when Greg first went missing, and was one of the male authors Seftick read after his son’s passing.

“After I decided to put all of my memories of Greg into a book, I thought that the book could be helpful to some,” Seftick said. “The book isn’t a road map on how to deal with the loss of a child, but if you can find something in my story that helps you — all power to you.”

Seftick said the book is only part of what he calls “building Greg’s legacy.”

“All of the proceeds for the sale of the book will go directly to organizations that Greg supported or to honor Greg’s memory,” Seftick said.

One of the organizations is the Grand Teton Association in Wyoming.

“No one receives a bill for a search and rescue done by the rangers,” Seftick said. “It was the Jenny Lake Rangers that worked so hard to find our son and return him to us for a week of searching.”

The funds will support the Jenny Lake Rangers Fund that provides training and equipment for the National Park Service rangers.

Funds will also go to the St. Croix Valley Foundation, which oversees the Dr. Greg Seftick Wilderness Scholarship Fund.

“The scholarship goes to a Stillwater Area alpine ski team member that shows a love for the outdoors,” Seftick said. “We have given out the scholarship for three years now.”

A portion of the funds will also go to the West Virginia University Foundation, which oversees the Dr. Greg Seftick Wilderness Medicine Fund.

“Wilderness medicine isn’t a specific discipline in the medical field, but there are conferences and trainings that promote wilderness medicine that Greg was a part of,” Seftick said. “The fund was set up by Greg’s colleagues and gives out scholarships to medical students that are financially unable to go to a wilderness medicine conference.”

Proceeds and donations will also go to the Access Fund, a nonprofit organization that protects access to outdoor climbing areas.

“The Access Fund was just something that Greg supported, and it helps to promote the use of climbing areas that are on government or private land,” Seftick said.

The book is $25, and was published by Beaver’s Pond Press in November. “Real Mountains” is available at Valley Bookseller. A reading will be at 2 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Valley Bookseller, valleybookseller.com, Stillwater.

For more information, go to gregseftick.wixsite.com/realmountains.

