Record attendance helps raise funds for mental health services

The 2016 Lakeview Health Foundation Gala returned to downtown Stillwater Nov. 11 for its best event to date.

More than 370 guests filled the new JX Event Venue, enjoying a four-course meal, music and more.

The focus of this year’s Gala was to raise funds — more than $108,000 with donations still coming in — to help combat the stigma and misconceptions surrounding mental illness, as well as support the provision of mental health services in the St. Croix Valley to the one in four people who experience mental illness during their lifetime. It was also the official local launch of the Make It OK campaign to start the conversation about mental illness.

“The biggest thing we can do is to start talking more openly about mental illnesses,” said Dr. Andy Dorwart, president of Stillwater Medical Group. “When we do this, we realize that mental illnesses are more common and relatable than we think. We break down the stereotypes and stigma surrounding mental illnesses. And more importantly, people experiencing mental illnesses will be treated with respect, acceptance and be more apt to get the care they need.”

“It was a wonderful evening; great energy, attendance and a generous community willing to support our efforts with mental health care,” said Paul Erickson, Executive Director of Lakeview Health Foundation. “We’re very grateful to our sponsors, program presenters, volunteers and donors who made this event our best ever. Our success will make a difference in our effectiveness in getting better care for those with mental illness.”