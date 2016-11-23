Air pistol on school bus prompts concern from Muslim group

An incident in the Stillwater School District prompted the Minnesota Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations this week to call for increased protection of Muslim students statewide.

According to the council (also known as CAIR-MN), a fifth-grader from Afton-Lakeland Elementary allegedly brought an air pistol onto a bus after threatening to shoot a Somali-American Muslim third-grader.

The group says parents of the third-grader told CAIR-MN that a school bus driver confiscated an air pistol from the fifth-grader on Monday, Nov. 14, after the student had threatened to shoot the third-grader on Friday, Nov. 11.

“Thankfully, a major tragedy was averted by the quick action of the school bus driver,” said CAIR-MN Executive Director Jaylani Hussein in a written statement. “We are asking all school districts across the state to step up protection for Muslim and other minority students in the wake of this incident and because of the wave of racist and anti-Muslim incidents nationwide following the November 8 election.”

The district confirmed an incident took place, but offered few details, except that the pistol was an Airsoft-style pistol. An Airsoft pistol is designed to shoot plastic BBs. The guns are often used in competitions similar to paintball.

“We had a situation earlier this month where a

student brought an air soft pistol on the bus,” Stillwater Area Public Schools spokesperson Carissa Keister said in a written statement “Due to data privacy, we cannot comment on the specifics of this issue.”

Keister said the district is committed to an open and inclusive environment.

“As demonstrated by the quick action of the bus driver, we take threats to any of our students very seriously,” she wrote. “School administrators cooperated fully with local law enforcement to keep our students safe and resolve the matter without incident. Staff members in our district are dedicated and committed to maintaining a safe and respectful learning environment for all of our students.”

Keister said the district has been proactive in fostering an inclusive environment.

In an electronic newsletter sent Nov. 11, prior to the incident, Superintendent Denise Pontrelli wrote a note to parents encouraging them to talk with their children about the importance of respecting others and honoring different perspectives.

“Together as parents and as educators, we can model and teach our students how to move forward with grace and how to treat one another with dignity,” Pontrelli wrote. “We’ve had conversations in some of our classrooms and one-on-one with students who have expressed concerns or asked questions. Our counselors, student advocates, principals, teachers and staff are available to help listen and care for students who need additional support.”

Hussein, of CAIR-MN, says an early response to bullying incidents can prevent further harm to students.

CAIR-MN says it is also looking into “other recent incidents involving female Muslim students who were allegedly assaulted and had their religious head scarves (hijabs) pulled in Northdale Middle School and St. Louis Park High School.”

