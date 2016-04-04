Moral solutions in a changing climate with meteorologist Paul Douglas

Meteorologist and entrepreneur Paul Douglas will speak at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi. Douglas’ presentation is titled “Moral Solutions in a Changing Climate.”

This event is co-sponsored by Minnesota Interfaith Power and Light, Conservation Minnesota and the St. Andrew’s Environmental Stewardship Team.

Douglas, currently the meteorologist for the Star Tribune and a weather blogger for the St. Cloud Times, has more than 34 years of broadcast television experience and 36 years of radio experience, and was Minnesota’s first Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Douglas has started eight Minnesota companies that have employed at least two hundred professionals. One company, Digital Cyclone, Inc., produced personalized weather forecasting for consumers and was sold to Garmin in 2007 for $45 million.

Douglas will highlight his journey of discovery and seek to inspire the audience with a message of curiosity, experimentation and continuous reinvention.

“The forecast calls for change,” Douglas said. “It’s no longer your grandfather’s weather pattern anymore.”

In describing himself, Douglas claims, “I’m a moderate Republican, fiscally conservative; a fan of small government, accountability, self-empowerment and sound science … I’m an optimist by nature, and I’m a businessman — there are market solutions that will help us cope with a warmer, more volatile climate.”

“We can reinvent America, leaving us more competitive in the 21st century, launching thousands of new, carbon-free energy companies,” Douglas said. “There’s no silver bullet. But there’s plenty of (green) buckshot, if we aim high and point America in the right direction.”

Douglas is a proponent of creating a new energy paradigm based on independent, market-driven solutions that allow both a strong economy and a livable climate.

In his presentation, Douglas will also make the case that it’s imperative to act.

“This is a moral issue,” he said. “Because the countries least responsible will bear the brunt of rising seas, spreading drought and climate refugees. Because someday your grand kids will ask, ‘What did you know … when … and what did you do to help?’”

Citing Luke 16:2, Douglas asserts that future generations will hold those alive today responsible for today’s decisions, and he says people must act now to reduce reliance on carbon-based fuels and invest in carbon-clean alternatives.

After his presentation, a short discussion will highlight local solutions to environmental problems, with representatives from The Izaak Walton League, Conservation Minnesota, Washington Conservation District, Mahtomedi Master Gardeners, Citizen’s Climate Lobby, Mahtomedi Area Green Initiative, and Minnesota Interfaith Power and Light.

The event is free and open to the public.

Info: bit.ly/1XPM0Vv.

RSVP suggested at http://bit.ly/1o8D6WU.