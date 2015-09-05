Expanded: Stillwater council approves smaller gun range, denies variances

The Stillwater City Council gave the nod to a proposed gun range Sept. 1, but at less than half the expected size. The city approved a special use permit to allow the range but denied the two variances requested by Minnesota Shooting Academy.

It’s unclear whether the range will move forward.

“We are very disappointed in the Stillwater city council meeting decision regarding the variance,” wrote shooting academy representative Mark Kamas in an email. “We are currently looking at all avenues. Our petition was passed by the city council, so we will start there first.”

The shooting academy had plans to purchase the Simonet’s Furniture building at the corner of Curve Crest Boulevard and Washington Avenue, and replace the store with a shooting range, sporting goods retail space, classrooms and storage. With 14 lanes, the range itself was intended to occupy just over 7,000 square feet.

Typically the zoning code limits recreational uses to 3,000 square feet in the business park office district, so the project required a variance. Community development director Bill Turnblad told the council that the purpose of the limit was to ensure the office park remained primarily as offices and office-related uses.

Minnesota Shooting Academy also asked for a variance in the number of parking spaces required. The council denied both variances.

Councilmember Dave Junker said he had concerns about

approving a variance allowing a recreational use that was more than 130 percent larger than normally allowed.

“It’s a big variance for us,” he said.

Councilmember Doug Menikheim and Mayor Ted Kozlowski agreed.

“Our Web page suggests that variances are for minor adjustments,” Menikheim said. “This isn’t a minor adjustment.”

“For me it’s just the size,” Kozlowski said. “I don’t have any problem with what these gentlemen want to do up there. I really don’t. … The variance that’s being asked for is huge in relationship to that 3,000-foot rule.”

If the council or community wants to change the nature of the office park, Kozlowski said, then it should discuss and change the zoning code.

“If we don’t agree with the rules that previous councils and staff have set for the city,” Kozlowski said. “I have a hard time ignoring those rules. I would rather look at them, deliberate them and change them, and conform to that, versus just ignoring the rules that we’ve set forth for ourselves as a city. … It’s unfortunate that you guys have a great idea and the city’s not ready for it. But I kind of believe that’s where we’re at, at this point.”

Councilmember Mike Polehna disagreed, however, saying the 3,000 square-foot limit was initially put in when the council was considering a recreational space in an office building with multiple users.

“I think it’s an entirely different situation here, where you have a freestanding building … away from all the other buildings,” he said.

Polehna also said the ordinance should be adjusted.

It’s unclear if the range will be financially viable at half the size. Barry Schalkle, of Minnesota Shooting Academy, said the options being considered include building a smaller range and seeking to expand in the future.

The gun range has been a controversial topic since the planning commission approved a special use permit and size variance in a split vote July 8. Two residents appealed the decision, which then went before the city council for review. After a public hearing, the council tabled consideration of the range at its Aug. 18 meeting.

On Sept. 1, the council voted 3-1 to approve a special use permit but deny the requested variances. Councilmember Mike Polehna dissented, and Councilmember Tom Weidner recused himself due to a conflict of interest.

Polehna and the Minnesota Shooting Academy weren’t the only ones disappointed by the decision. Paul Simonet, co-owner of the Simonet’s Furniture building, has been trying for six years to sell the building on behalf of the family corporation that owns it. If the gun range isn’t developed, he said, it sends him “back to the drawing board.”

Despite the council’s insistence to the contrary, Simonet believes the range’s size wasn’t the real issue at stake.

“We weren’t changing the outside of the building at all,” he said. “We weren’t changing the footprint. All we were doing was on the inside. … I think they used that as an excuse not to have a gun range because of gun-phobia.”

He said that unlike neighboring Oak Park Heights, Stillwater is “unfriendly to this kind of business.”

Last week the Oak Park Heights City Council approved a massive, 38-lane shooting range west of Stillwater Boulevard and south of Stillwater Motors. The applicants hope to begin construction this fall and open the facility next year.

